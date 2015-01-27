Jan 27 Marston's Plc

* Profitability is in line with our expectations

* Destination and premium, like-for-like sales were 2.0% ahead of last year

* Taverns, managed and franchise pub like-for-like sales were 2.0% ahead of last year

* In leased, profits were around 1% ahead of last year.

* Brewing, performance has been strong with group ale volumes up 4% in year to date

* Confident of achieving our expectations for full year