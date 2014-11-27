(Adds CEO comments, details; updates share movement)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Nov 27 British pub owner and brewer Marston's
Plc said it expected to dispose of another 200 pubs
over the next 12 months as it focuses on establishments that
feature food as a way to attract more women, families and older
customers.
Marston's, which had 1,689 pubs as of Oct. 4, has been
focusing on its "F-Plan" target customers - foodies, families,
females and 40/50-somethings - as an increasing number of
thrifty Britons eat out at pubs instead of restaurants.
Other pub groups have also been focusing more on food.
Marston's Chief Executive Ralph Findlay said on Thursday the
sales would allow Marston's to finance the accelerated rollout
of pub-restaurants.
"Our investment plans remain to build at least 25 new
pub-restaurants each year," he told Reuters.
Marston's, owner of Pitcher & Piano pubs, sold 388 smaller
drink-focused pubs in the year to October as well as converting
535 to franchises.
The company said that like-for-like sales at its
food-focused and premium pubs rose 2.1 percent in the seven
weeks to Nov. 22 compared with a year earlier.
These pubs account for almost half of group profit.
Rival pubs group Mitchells & Butlers, which
generates about three quarters of its turnover from food sales,
said on Tuesday that its like-for-like food volumes rose 0.9
percent in the year ended Sept. 27 while drinks volumes declined
1.1 percent. The company did not provide a revenue breakdown.
Marston's said on Thursday its underlying pretax profit fell
3.6 percent to 83 million pounds ($131 million) in the 52-weeks
ended Oct. 4 compared with a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1 percent to 787.6 million pounds.
The company raised its final dividend to 4.3 pence per share
from 4.1 pence.
Marston's shares were up 1.7 percent at 146.6 pence at 1007
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
$1 = 0.6331 pounds)
