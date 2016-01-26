Jan 26 Marston's, known for its Pitcher
& Piano bars and Pedigree ales, said comparable sales rose 3
percent at its own managed pub restaurants, as it posted record
sales over the key Christmas fortnight for the fourth
consecutive year.
Like-for-like sales rose 2.5 percent at the food-led
outlets, the focus of Marston's growth plans, in the 16 weeks to
Jan. 23.
Comparable sales at its more drink-led managed pubs and
franchised pubs also grew by 2.7 percent, with pub retail sales
of over 3 million pounds on Christmas Day for the first time.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)