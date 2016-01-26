(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Jan 26 Marston's, known for its Pitcher
& Piano bars and Pedigree ales, said comparable sales rose 3
percent at its own managed pub restaurants, as it posted record
sales over the key Christmas fortnight for the fourth
consecutive year.
Marston's shares rose as much as 5.1 percent, making them
one of the top gainers on the FTSE 250 mid-cap index.
Like-for-like sales rose 2.5 percent at the food-led
outlets, the focus of Marston's growth plans, in the 16 weeks to
Jan. 23.
Marston's, which has an estate of around 1,600 pubs and also
brews ales such as Hobgoblin, said it was on track to open at
least 20 new pub-restaurants and five lodges in the current
financial year.
"Strong trading statement indicating that they had a good
start to the year," analyst Jeffrey Harwood of Stifel Nicolaus
told Reuters.
Comparable sales at its more drink-led managed pubs and
franchised pubs also grew by 2.7 percent, with pub retail sales
rising above 3 million pounds on Christmas Day for the first
time.
The performance was better than the Restaurant Group
, which was more cautious than previously on its 2016
outlook, and JD Wetherspoon, which warned on its profit
last week.
Marston's is selling off drink-led pubs in favour of
building more family, food-focused ones and has an 'F-Plan' -
food, families, females and forty/fifty somethings - to capture
changing trends of the eating-out market.
Shares of the company were up 5.1 percent at 158.4 pence by
0818 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)