LONDON May 16 British pub and brewing firm
Marston's, home to the Pitcher & Piano bars, said
recent sales had improved as it posted an expected fall in
profit following a weather-hit first half of the year.
The firm, which has 2,100 pubs in Britain, said underlying
pretax profit for the 26 weeks to March 30 fell 18 percent to
27.6 million pounds ($42 million), after seeing trade buffeted
by snow and cold weather in January and March that hit much of
the industry.
Higher interest charges in the period also trimmed profit.
Marston's, which is growing its managed estate of value-led,
food focused pubs aimed at more cost-concious families, said
managed like-for-like sales were flat in the first half but were
up 6 percent in the six weeks to May 11 led by food sales.
First half group revenue rose 5 percent to 358.1 million
pounds, largely driven by managed pubs and its brewing arm.
The firm, which expects cost savings and the impact of newer
pubs to help it meet full-year expectations, added that
like-for-like profits at its taverns and leased pubs were also
up since the end of the first half, with trading at its brewing
division in line.
Marston's also said on Thursday that Roger Devlin would
become Chairman of the group from Sept. 1 when David Thompson
steps down.
Last month rival pub firm Greene King said it would
meet profit expectations for the year to April 28 despite bad
weather leading to a second-half slowdown in sales.
Shares in Marston's closed at 152.4 pence on Wednesday, up
60 percent on a year ago and valuing the business at 870 million
pounds. The firm also raised its interim dividend by 4.5 percent
to 2.3 pence per share.