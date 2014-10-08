LONDON Oct 8 British pubs and brewing company
Marston's said it expected 2014 underlying operating
profit to be broadly in line with expectations and added it
would build at least 25 new managed pub-restaurants in the new
financial year.
Marston's, which has a 1,800 strong estate of managed,
franchised and leased pubs and is also known for beer brands
such as Pedigree and Hobgoblin, said on Wednesday full-year
underlying sales at its core managed pubs were up 3.1 percent.
That indicated a slowdown from 4.1 percent growth in the
first 41 weeks of the year, as poor weather in August hit sales.
Sales at its more drink-led managed, franchised and tenanted
pubs, and in its leased division also grew 2.1 and 3 percent
respectively, the firm said, ahead of its full-year results on
Nov. 27.
Like many rivals Marston's is repositioning its estate.
Tapping Britain's growing casual dining market, all of its
new pubs are managed, food-led, family-orientated outlets, and
the firm is selling a number of drink-led tenanted sites and
converting others to a more successful franchise model.
The firm said the overhaul was on track and that 27 new
pub-restaurants had opened in the financial year.
According to Reuters data Marston's is on average expected
to post an operating profit of 160 million pounds ($257
million). (1 US dollar = 0.6228 British pound)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)