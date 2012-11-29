* Like-for-like sales from managed pubs up 2 pct for 8 weeks
By Karen Rebelo
Nov 29 British pub and brewing company Marston's
Plc reported a loss for the year, largely due to
exceptional charges, but said comparable sales during the first
eight weeks of the new year had risen.
The company, which operates around 2,150 pubs across England
and Wales, said like-for-like sales in its managed pubs business
increased 2 percent during the eight weeks to Nov. 24, with food
sales rising 3.4 percent.
"Our particular focus is on value-for-money dining. The
average spend per head on food in a Marston's managed pub is 6
pounds (and) 30 (pence)," Chief Executive Ralph Findlay told
Reuters.
"Even though the economy remains difficult ... we are taking
share from restaurants," Findlay said.
British pub operators have benefited as cash-strapped
customers choose to treat themselves to meals at their local pub
instead of dining out at restaurants.
On the government's move to introduce a minimum price for
alcohol as a way to clamp down on binge drinking, the CEO said
Marston's would stand to benefit if the proposed law would
result in reducing the price gap between supermarkets and pubs.
Pubs in the United Kingdom are facing fierce competition
from supermarkets, where alcohol is priced lower.
The company, whose beer brands include Marston's Pedigree
and Hobgoblin, said loss before tax and exceptional items for
the year ended Sept. 29 was 135.5 million pounds ($216.6
million). It reported a pretax profit of 80.8 million pounds,
including exceptional items, a year earlier.
Underlying pretax profit rose 9.2 percent to 87.8 million
pounds. Revenue increased 5.5 percent.
The company said last month that it would incur a net charge
of 215 million pounds in the year resulting from an external
valuation of its pub estate.
Marston's said its business was hurt by unusually wet
weather during the summer.
"We had some benefit from the Jubilee and the European
Football Championships but the Olympics were for us a negative,"
Findlay said. "We don't have a significant number of pubs in
London," he added.
Shares in the company were up 0.48 percent at 125 pence on
the London Stock Exchange at 0844 GMT.