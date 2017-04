(Corrects fourth bullet to say operating revenue was $168.4 million, not $135.7 million) July 15 Marten Transport Ltd : * Announces second quarter results * Q2 earnings per share $0.24 * Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 operating revenue $168.4 million * Q2 revenue view $171.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S