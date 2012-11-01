Nov 1 Media and merchandising company Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc said it will cut an
undisclosed number of jobs in its publishing business and reduce
about $33-35 million of its annual operating costs.
The company said it will also reduce $45-47 million of
annual costs from its overall media businesses "on a go-forward
basis".
Martha Stewart will stop publishing its "Everyday Food"
brand as a standalone monthly and will exit "Whole Living". The
company will move "Everyday Food" to a digital format from next
year.
Content published on "Everyday Food" will be available
online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood, the Everyday Food
YouTube channel and the company's video newsletter, "Everyday
Food with Sarah Carey," it said.
"Everyday Food" will be included as a supplement five times
a year in its flagship magazine, "Martha Stewart Living".
The company said it was exploring a sale for "Whole Living"
and if that does not materialize it will fold its content into
the Martha Stewart Living magazine.