July 30 Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as
higher revenue from its merchandising business helped offset
declining sales at its publishing business.
Merchandising revenue, which accounts for nearly a third of
total revenue, rose 12 percent to $14.5 million. Publishing
revenue fell 16 percent to $34.1 million.
Total revenue at the diversified media and merchandising
company fell 13 percent to $47.9 million.
"While our publishing strategy is gaining traction, it will
take additional time to yield the targeted results," CEO Lisa
Gersh said.
"This will slow our planned return to profitability, but we
continue to anticipate improving performance for the company in
2012."
A state judge temporarily blocked plans by Martha Stewart
Living to sell some branded products at J.C. Penney Co Inc
stores recently.
Net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $2.7 million, or
4 cents per share, from $2.9 million, or 5 cents per share, a
year ago.
Analysts had expected a loss of 7 cents per share,
excluding items, on revenue of $51.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.