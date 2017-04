Jan 2 Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc said it had settled a legal dispute with retailer Macy's Inc over exclusive rights to its home products.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Macy's sued J.C. Penney Co Inc and Martha Stewart after the two announced a partnership in December 2011.

Macy's said Martha Stewart's contract with Penney breached their agreement that included exclusive rights to Martha Stewart-branded cookware, bedding and bath products.