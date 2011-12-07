* Penney buys 16.6 pct stake in Martha Stewart Living
* Deal to fetch Martha Stewart more than $200 mln over 10-yr
* Martha Stewart declares special dividend of $0.25/shr
* Martha Stewart shares rise 37 pct in pre-market trade
Dec 7 U.S. department store chain J.C.
Penney Co Inc bought a 16.6 percent stake in Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc in a $38.5 million deal
that will see it introduce the brand in its stores starting
February 2013.
Martha Stewart shares rose as much as 37 percent to $4.26 in
premarket trade on Wednesday.
J.C. Penney will pay $3.50 a share for the stake, a 12
percent premium to Martha Stewart Living's closing price on
Tuesday and will get two seats on the board.
Under a 10-year partnership, J.C. Penney will introduce
ministores for the Martha Stewart Living brand and jointly
develop an e-commerce site, expected to launch in 2013.
The arrangement is expected to fetch Martha Stewart Living,
a diversified media and merchandising company, more than $200
million, including royalty payments, design fees and advertising
commitments over the contract period.
Martha Stewart Living also said it will pay its
shareholders a special dividend of 25 cents a share.
In May, Martha Stewart Living hired Blackstone Group
to explore opportunities to sell or find a partner after several
years of sales declines in its magazine publishing, television
and merchandising businesses. Between 2007 and 2010, revenue
fell by more than a quarter.