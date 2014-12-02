BRIEF-Northern Trust says Q1 earnings per share $1.09
* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.9 percent versus 11.6 percent
Dec 2 Martifer SA :
* Announces financing of 175 million euros for construction of 171.6 MW wind energy Ancora Project
* Ancora Project is a partnership between its consortium Ventinveste SA and Ferrostaal GMBH
* Wind farms construction will start in Dec. 2014 and is expected to become operational by the end of 2016
* Financing of 175 million euros, done through a subsidiary, and secured through a bank syndicate formed by BPI, ING and Santander
* The consortium Ventinveste, held by Galp Energia and Martifer, controls 50 pct of the Ancora Project Source text from Martifer: bit.ly/1tAg1c8 Source text from Galp: bit.ly/1wkYXx1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, April 25 India's IRB InvIT Fund is seeking to raise as much as 46.5 billion rupees ($723.6 million) in an initial public offering next week, kicking off the first-ever listing of an infrastructure investment trust in the country.