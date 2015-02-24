(Adds details on jetpacks, Chinese investor; comment from company)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 24 New Zealand-based Martin Aircraft Ltd soared as much as 63 percent in its Australian share market debut on Tuesday, after the jetpack maker raised A$27 million ($21 million) to help bring its personalised aircraft to market.

Martin, which struck a financing deal with China's KuangChi Science Ltd worth A$50 million over the next two years, hopes to start delivering the $200,000 jetpacks initially to fire, police and search-and-rescue services in the second half of 2016.

The investment from KuangChi, developer of a helium-powered, floating platform that transmits Wi-fi signals from the edge of space, will enable Martin to speed up its research and development capabilities.

"KuangChi Science will bring alien technology to the company ... It will enable us to make a lighter, stronger jetpack and increase its lift capability even more," company spokesman Mike Tournier said.

Technically neither a jet nor a pack, the aircraft are powered by 200-horsepower petrol engines, with two ducted fans to provide lift and directional control. They can reach altitudes of 1,000 metres (3,280 feet) and fly for 30 minutes at speeds of up to 74 kmh (45 mph).

Martin Aircraft said it was currently taking orders for jetpacks for personal use to be delivered in 2017, and would form a joint venture with KuangChi based in Hong Kong to market the flying machines in China, where interest from wealthy individuals was growing.

"They're not looking for it as a replacement for their cars, but they just want a jetpack; it's the thing to have," Tournier said.

Martin is also developing an unmanned version which can carry up to 120 kg (265 pounds) and could be used by the military, oil and gas, mining and farming industries, and help it break into the $98 billion market for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Martin's shares opened at A$0.60 versus their A$0.40 issue price, and hit a high of A$0.65 before retreating. It last traded at A$0.43.

KuangChi Science subscribed to A$21 million worth of the shares on offer, making it Martin's largest shareholder with a 37.8 percent stake.

The company has agreed to subscribe for a further A$29 million worth of convertible notes, which would give it about a 52 percent share of the company.

($1 = 1.2822 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney and Naomi Tajitsu in Wellington; Editing by Stephen Coates)