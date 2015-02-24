SYDNEY Feb 24 Shares in New Zealand-based Martin Aircraft Ltd soared 50 percent in a stellar Australian share market debut on Tuesday, after the jetpack maker raised A$27 million ($21 million) to help bring its personalised aircraft to market.

Martin, which last year struck a financing deal with Chinese KuangChi Science worth A$50 million over the next two years, hopes to start selling the $200,000 jetpacks to emergency responders and thrill seekers in the second half of 2016.

Its shares opened at A$0.60 versus their A$0.40 issue price, giving it a market capitalisation of about A$104 million.

($1 = 1.2822 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)