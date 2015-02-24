SYDNEY Feb 24 Shares in New Zealand-based
Martin Aircraft Ltd soared 50 percent in a stellar
Australian share market debut on Tuesday, after the jetpack
maker raised A$27 million ($21 million) to help bring its
personalised aircraft to market.
Martin, which last year struck a financing deal with Chinese
KuangChi Science worth A$50 million over the next two years,
hopes to start selling the $200,000 jetpacks to emergency
responders and thrill seekers in the second half of 2016.
Its shares opened at A$0.60 versus their A$0.40 issue price,
giving it a market capitalisation of about A$104 million.
($1 = 1.2822 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)