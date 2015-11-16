REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
Nov 16 Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust Plc names Martin Shenfield as a non-executive director, effective Nov. 11.
Shenfield is currently a senior macro strategist at Lombard Street Research. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
LONDON, May 10 Goldman Sachs commodity strategist Jeff Currie said on Wednesday if the U.S. government were to introduce a border tax adjustment on crude oil imports, the spread between Brent and U.S. futures would widen dramatically.