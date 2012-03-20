March 20 Canada's Martinrea International Inc
posted a rise in quarterly profit, as its customers
ramped up prodution of light vehicles in North America.
For the fourth-quarter, the auto parts maker earned C$18.5
million, or 22 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$15.5
million, or 19 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose by about 46 percent to C$714.8 million.
The company forecast first-quarter net earnings of 28
Canadian cents to 32 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$690
million to C$710 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$9.90 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.