US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as earnings gather pace; AmEx boosts Dow
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TORONTO, June 11 A holding company withdrew its nomination of a dissident slate of directors for Martinrea International Inc on Wednesday, saying it wants to first resolve outstanding issues with the Canadian auto parts maker.
Nat Rea, president of Toronto-based holding company Rea Holdings Corp, and a former executive at Martinrea, had urged investors to replace the bulk of Martinrea's eight-member board at its June 19 annual meeting with five new nominees, including a one-time Magna International executive.
But the group failed to get any support from proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co and Institutional Shareholder Services, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Rea, whose holding company owns 100,000 Martinrea shares, or 0.1 percent of the total, said in a statement that he would continue his fight for shareholder rights from outside the director's suite. He did not specify what outstanding issues he wants to resolve.
Vaughan, Ontario-based Martinrea manufactures a range of auto parts for North American, European and Asian carmakers, such as engine blocks and fuel tanks. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
April 20 Doctors have struggled for years to deliver medication effectively to the inner ear, but two companies are vying to be first to introduce new treatments which, if successful, could together chalk up some $800 million in peak sales.