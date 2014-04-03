TORONTO, April 3 Rea Holdings Inc, a shareholder
in Martinrea International Inc, said on Thursday it
intends to propose five nominees for election to the board of
the auto parts maker.
Rea, a Toronto-based holding company controlled by Nat Rea,
a former director of Martinrea, said it is nominating Rea
himself, along with Manfred Gingl, the former CEO of Magna
International ; Sandra Levy, Magna's former director of
human resources; Roland Nimmo, Magna's former head of internal
audit and Paul Smith, the chair of VIA Rail Canada, as part of
its slate for election to the company's board.
Shares of Martinrea have underperformed rivals such as Magna
and Linamar Corp over the last two years, but the
company's stock has spiked dramatically this week after it said
its President and CEO Nick Orlando was stepping down.
