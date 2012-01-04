Director Martin Scorsese arrives at The Royal Premiere of his film Hugo at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema in London November 28, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

LONDON "Raging Bull" director Martin Scorsese will be honoured with a fellowship by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) at the organisation's annual awards ceremony on February 12.

The fellowship, BAFTA's highest honour, recognises a lifetime's contribution to film, and previous recipients include Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg and Laurence Olivier.

"Martin Scorsese is a legend in his lifetime; a true inspiration to all young directors the world over," said BAFTA chairman Tim Corrie.

Scorsese, also a producer and screenwriter who made acclaimed movies including "Taxi Driver" and "Gangs of New York", has been nominated nine times for a BAFTA, Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.

The 69-year-old has won three times, all in 1991 for "Goodfellas". He also had a string of Oscar nominations before finally winning a statuette for his 2006 picture "The Departed".

As well as adult dramas, Scorsese is behind several documentaries about music and musicians and his last film was the 3D family adventure "Hugo".

Nominations for the 2012 BAFTAs will be announced on January 17 with the winners unveiled at London's Royal Opera House on February 12.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)