BRIEF-Mylan launches generic reclast injection
* Announced u.s. Launch of zoledronic acid injection, 5 mg/100 ml single dose vial, a generic version of novartis' reclast® injection
TOKYO Feb 1 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp expects to get Chinese regulatory approval for its $5.6 billion purchase of U.S. grain merchant Gavilon by the end of March, the company's Chief Financial Officer Yukihiko Matsumura said on Friday.
Matsumura also said at the earnings briefing he expects Marubeni to meet its forecast for net profit of 200 billion yen ($2.2 billion) for the year to March 31.
The company said in a statement net profit for the nine months through December came to 152.45 billion yen, an increase of 7.9 percent from the year-earlier period.
June 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as strong U.S. economic data eased growth concerns, ahead of a payrolls report due later in the day.