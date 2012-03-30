TOKYO, March 30 Marubeni Corp, Japan's
fifth-biggest trading house, said on Friday a consortium of it,
South Korean steelmaker POSCO and shipbuilder STX
Corp will buy 30 percent of the Roy Hill iron ore
project in Australia from Hancock Prospecting for A$3.5 billion.
Marubeni will buy 12.5 percent of the project, while POSCO
will get 15 percent and STX 2.5 percent, the Japanese company
said.
A source told Reuters this month that Marubeni was in talks
with Hancock to buy a 10 to 12.5 percent stake in the mine for
A$1-1.5 billion ($1.05-1.58 billion).
Hancock is owned by Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)