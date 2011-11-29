TOKYO Nov 29 Marubeni Corp, Japan's fifth-biggest trading house, plans to raise its stake in Canada's Aluminerie Alouette to 13.33 percent from the current 6.67 percent, a source familiar with the matter said.

Business daily the Nikkei reported earlier that Marubeni plans to spend 14 billion yen ($179.21 million) to buy additional shares of the Quebec-based aluminium producer, which is 40 percent-owned by Rio Tinto Alcan of Canada and 20 percent-owned by Norway's Norsk Hydro.

Marubeni said it will make an announcement on an additional stake purchase in the smelter at 0200 GMT.

