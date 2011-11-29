(Adds details)
TOKYO, Nov 29 Marubeni Corp said
on Tuesday it would spend about $180 million to double its stake
in Aluminerie Alouette, North America's biggest aluminium
smelter, to 13.33 percent to tap growing demand in emerging
economies.
Japan's fifth-biggest trading house said it will buy
additional shares in the Quebec-based aluminium producer, which
is 40 percent-owned by Rio Tinto Alcan of Canada and 20
percent-owned by Norway's Norsk Hydro, from the
Canadian government company Investissement Quebec in early 2012.
The stake increase will double Marubeni's equity holdings in
terms of aluminium output in the company to 76,000 tonnes a
year.
Its global equity holdings in aluminum production will thus
rise to 200,000 tonnes in 2016, from the current 160,000 tonnes,
putting it on par with Japan's top aluminium producer Mitsubishi
Corp's.
Aluminerie Alouette plans to raise its aluminum ingot output
capacity by 60 percent to 930,000 tonnes in 2016 with investment
cost of CA$2 billion.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)