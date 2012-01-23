Jan 24 Marubeni Corp could hit its target of 200 billion yen ($2.60 billion) in group net profit for the year ending March 2013 despite weakening resource prices, as it cashes in on past investments, the Nikkei business daily said, citing the company's President Teruo Asada.

The profit goal was outlined in the trading house's medium-term business plans released in May 2010 and represents an 18 percent jump from forecasts for this fiscal year, the Japanese newspaper said.

But earnings at the resource division, which accounts for about 40 percent of Marubeni's net profit, are expected to sour next fiscal year, as falling coal and other resource prices are likely to hurt profit by roughly 10 billion yen, Nikkei said.

Asada said existing investments will help expand profits, with the company to benefit from increased production at the Esperanza copper mine in Chile, as well as its stake in a Canadian coal producer, the newspaper said.

The food division is enjoying brisk sales of grain on growing Chinese demand, while transportation and construction machinery is expected to recover from the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Nikkei reported.