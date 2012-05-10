TOKYO May 10 Marubeni Corp President
Teruo Asada said on Thursday the company has no plan to
implement equity financing in order to raise funds for a major
investment.
He was responding to a question at a news conference on how
Marubeni would it raise funds if a large investment plan
emerged, such as buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon.
"We have no plan to implement equity financing in such a
case. For instance, we could instead reduce operating costs or
make funds available through a partial sale of assets," Asada
said.
He added: "We will manage our investment programme so that
our debt/equity ratio doesn't sharply exceed 1.8 and spending
doesn't sharply exceed the 900 billion yen ($11.31
billion)target set in our three-year investment budget to March
2013."
Marubeni is in advanced talks to buy Gavilon for about $5.2
billion including debt, a source close to the deal said on
Tuesday, as Japanese trading houses expand an overseas buying
spree to secure grain supplies.