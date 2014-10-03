* Low margins, competition behind move to be a niche market player

* Considering storing crude, bringing U.S. condensate to Asia (Updates to clarify Marubeni intends to stay active in bunkering market, although with lower trading volumes)

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is refocusing its energy trading on naphtha and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and away from crude as it targets becoming a niche market player in a tough environment, the head of the business said.

Japan's trading firms have struggled to stay competitive in the energy trading business in recent years as domestic oil demand has dwindled and crude's low price volatility has depressed margins.

And with tighter regulation reshaping the energy trading industry, large international trading firms such as Trafigura , Vitol and Glencore have gained prominence in the business.

"The role of Japanese trading firms is changing," Yasuaki Suzuki, general manager of Marubeni's energy trading department, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"In the past, we traded almost everything, but with low margins and hard competition, the Japanese traders are now increasingly becoming niche players, concentrating more on certain products," said Suzuki.

Marubeni, one of Japan's top-5 trading houses, is pulling back on crude and fuel oil trading, instead narrowing its focus on naphtha and LNG, while continuing to supply gasoline and kerosene to Japanese customers, said Suzuki, in an interview during an annual industry gathering.

The company traded around 11 million tonnes of naphtha last year, but a current depressed market makes it hard to increase volumes.

"I think naphtha will recover in the fourth quarter. But currently the market is in contango, and we have to sell to South Korea at a discount, so we are struggling to make money in the current situation," Suzuki said. Contango is a market structure where future prices are higher than for immediate delivery, suggesting weak current demand.

Marubeni no longer has fuel oil storage capacity in Singapore and has cut staff in its office there, although it plans to keep overall headcount in the company's energy trading department intact.

"Recently, we have been withdrawing from the (bunkering) market and shrinking our trading volumes," Suzuki said. He added, however, that Marubeni intends to stay in the bunkering market.

OIL GLUT TO PERSIST

Weak Asian demand and rising global supply have triggered a drop in oil prices in recent months, as producers in the key Middle East region show little sign of curbing supplies.

The current glut of crude oil in Asia is likely to persist for now, as producers engage in a fight for market share that will take oil prices even lower, Suzuki said.

"If OPEC doesn't react, Brent can easily go below $90. But I expect a drop in prices to be followed by a fairly quick recovery," he said.

Brent crude dropped below $92 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since June 2012.

So far, however, the drop in oil prices offers little comfort for the oil trading industry, even as some are storing crude to take advantage of the contango, he said.

"This is an option we are considering, but need a bit more contango for the storage play to make sense," Suzuki said.

Japan is set to import its first cargo of U.S. condensate next week, after the United States relaxed a 40-year ban on crude exports.

However, uncertainties remain over quality of the condensate as well as over a decision by Japan's government on whether additional taxes will be imposed on the cargo, depending on its status as crude oil or refined oil product.

"Everybody is watching what the government will decide on this cargo," Suzuki said, adding that Marubeni is also considering bringing U.S. condensate to Asia.

"But if taxes are added to the cargo, then there's no point in importing U.S. condensate into Japan," he said. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ed Davies)