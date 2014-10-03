* Low margins, competition behind move to be a niche market
player
* Considering storing crude, bringing U.S. condensate to
Asia
(Updates to clarify Marubeni intends to stay active in
bunkering market, although with lower trading volumes)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Japanese trading house Marubeni
Corp is refocusing its energy trading on naphtha and
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and away from crude as it targets
becoming a niche market player in a tough environment, the head
of the business said.
Japan's trading firms have struggled to stay competitive in
the energy trading business in recent years as domestic oil
demand has dwindled and crude's low price volatility has
depressed margins.
And with tighter regulation reshaping the energy trading
industry, large international trading firms such as Trafigura
, Vitol and Glencore have gained
prominence in the business.
"The role of Japanese trading firms is changing," Yasuaki
Suzuki, general manager of Marubeni's energy trading department,
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"In the past, we traded almost everything, but with low
margins and hard competition, the Japanese traders are now
increasingly becoming niche players, concentrating more on
certain products," said Suzuki.
Marubeni, one of Japan's top-5 trading houses, is pulling
back on crude and fuel oil trading, instead narrowing its focus
on naphtha and LNG, while continuing to supply gasoline and
kerosene to Japanese customers, said Suzuki, in an interview
during an annual industry gathering.
The company traded around 11 million tonnes of naphtha last
year, but a current depressed market makes it hard to increase
volumes.
"I think naphtha will recover in the fourth quarter. But
currently the market is in contango, and we have to sell to
South Korea at a discount, so we are struggling to make money in
the current situation," Suzuki said. Contango is a market
structure where future prices are higher than for immediate
delivery, suggesting weak current demand.
Marubeni no longer has fuel oil storage capacity in
Singapore and has cut staff in its office there, although it
plans to keep overall headcount in the company's energy trading
department intact.
"Recently, we have been withdrawing from the (bunkering)
market and shrinking our trading volumes," Suzuki said. He
added, however, that Marubeni intends to stay in the bunkering
market.
OIL GLUT TO PERSIST
Weak Asian demand and rising global supply have triggered a
drop in oil prices in recent months, as producers in the key
Middle East region show little sign of curbing supplies.
The current glut of crude oil in Asia is likely to persist
for now, as producers engage in a fight for market share that
will take oil prices even lower, Suzuki said.
"If OPEC doesn't react, Brent can easily go below $90. But I
expect a drop in prices to be followed by a fairly quick
recovery," he said.
Brent crude dropped below $92 a barrel on Thursday
for the first time since June 2012.
So far, however, the drop in oil prices offers little
comfort for the oil trading industry, even as some are storing
crude to take advantage of the contango, he said.
"This is an option we are considering, but need a bit more
contango for the storage play to make sense," Suzuki said.
Japan is set to import its first cargo of U.S. condensate
next week, after the United States relaxed a 40-year ban on
crude exports.
However, uncertainties remain over quality of the condensate
as well as over a decision by Japan's government on whether
additional taxes will be imposed on the cargo, depending on its
status as crude oil or refined oil product.
"Everybody is watching what the government will decide on
this cargo," Suzuki said, adding that Marubeni is also
considering bringing U.S. condensate to Asia.
"But if taxes are added to the cargo, then there's no point
in importing U.S. condensate into Japan," he said.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ed Davies)