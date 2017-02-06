TOKYO Feb 6 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment loss of 41.5 billion yen ($369 million) on its U.S. Mexican Gulf oil and gas assets for the October to December quarter.

The company announced the charge after reporting its earnings, with profit falling nearly 12 percent to 107.69 billion yen in the nine months through December. ($1 = 112.5100 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick)