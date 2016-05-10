Payment system outages hit some Starbucks stores
May 16 Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.
TOKYO May 10 Marubeni Corp expects 10 billion yen ($91.96 million) profit from U.S. grain merchant unit Gavilon in the year to March 2017, up from 5.4 billion yen a year earlier, helped by restructuring, its president Fumiya Kokubu said on Tuesday.
The company, which owns a stake in Australia's Roy Hill iron ore mine, assumes iron ore prices this financial year to come below a year earlier despite the recent market recovery, he added.
"Our assumption prices are lower than the current prices," he told an earnings news conference, without disclosing exact figures.
($1 = 108.7400 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Stephen Coates)
May 16 Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.