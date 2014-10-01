(Adds analysts' comments, industry context)
TOKYO Oct 1 Japanese trading house Marubeni
Corp is preparing to sell a costly stake in a Canada
coal mine for what the potential buyer says could be as little
as $1, the day after a Tokyo rival said it will book losses from
investments in coal and iron ore that soured as prices fell.
Hong Kong-listed Up Energy Development Group Ltd
said in a statement on Tuesday that it has entered into a
non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Japanese
company for the sale of its just under 40 percent share of the
Grande Cache mine in Alberta. Marubeni is prepared to accept the
sum of $1 for the stake, Up Energy said.
Marubeni said in a short statement that it had signed a
non-binding MoU with Up Energy for the sale of its 39.996
percent stake in the mine. It didn't disclose financial terms.
The Japanese company and Winsway Enterprises Holdings
jointly paid about $1 billion for the mine in 2012,
according to Thomson Reuters data, with its Hong Kong-based
partner holding almost all of the stake not owned by Marubeni.
Marubeni hasn't publicly disclosed how much it paid for its
stake in Grande Cache.
"The asset is set to be sold for close to nothing by
Marubeni and, while it will cause them to book a loss, they will
be able to absorb it," said a Tokyo-based analyst who covers
trading houses and requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of
the issue.
A Marubeni spokesman said the company couldn't comment on
the transaction further, other than to say Marubeni's forecast
for net profit of 220 billion yen ($2 billion) for the year
through March remains unchanged.
The Japanese company has the right to buy back a 15.78
percent stake in the mine within three years of completion of a
final agreement on the sale, Up Energy said. In a separate
statement, Up Energy said it had entered a non-binding MoU with
Winsway to buy a stake of almost 43 percent in Grande Cache,
with similar terms to the Marubeni agreement.
Marubeni shares fell 0.25 percent on Wednesday after it
released the statement on the sale to Up Energy.
Sumitomo Corp on Monday slashed its annual profit
forecast by 96 percent because of impairment losses on shale,
coal and iron assets, prompting a sell-off in the shares of
other trading companies' shares on Tuesday. Sumitomo fell the
most in 18 years.
"Many coal mines that Japanese trading companies have stakes
in are making losses and production plans are behind schedule,
posing the risk of fresh or additional impairment losses," Jiro
Iokibe, a senior analyst at Daiwa Securities, told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Sumitomo said on Monday it and partner Vale SA
will shut down their Isaac Plains coal mine in Queensland,
Australia by the end of January next year because of the slump
in coal prices.
Prices of both coking coal, used mostly in blast furnaces to
smelt iron ore for steel production, and thermal coal, used in
power generation, are down dramatically from peaks in 2008. In
2014 alone, prices have dropped roughly 15 percent.
The Grand Cache mine had 154 million tonnes of marketable
coal reserves at the end of 2013 and supplies customers in Asia
with coking coal, according to the Up Energy statement.
(1 US dollar = 109.7700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and James Topham; Editing by Aaron
Sheldrick and Kenneth Maxwell)