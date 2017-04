A worker unloads an A-Star car from a container at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of Jammu 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) shares up 3.9 percent on value buying after falling about 8 percent in the last five sessions.

Traders also say the yen looks overbought versus the dollar in the short term and therefore may weaken, generating a tactical buy call on Maruti.

A weak yen ensures cheaper imports of parts and a smaller royalty payment to its parent Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T).

The dollar remained sluggish against the yen on Friday, but gained a foothold above 95 after plunging to a two-month trough in the previous session, thanks to a bounce in Japanese stocks and bids by exporters.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)