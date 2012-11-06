(In 4th graf, corrects from Maruti spokesman to official, also deletes reference to official saying protests were taking place at the Manesar plant in headline and 4th graf as the official was referring to former workers protesting, but not at the plant) * Shares in Maruti Suzuki India fall 1.6 percent after The Economic Times reports workers are planning a hunger strike and other peaceful protests to force the management to take back the 548 employees sacked after the deadly violence in July that hit production. r.reuters.com/fyv73t * The workers are being organised by former union Maruti Suzuki Workers Union, Economic Times reports, citing a union official. * MSWU is no longer operational after instigating the July violence, according to the report. * A Maruti official confirms to Reuters that former workers were protesting, which would have no impact on production. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/henry.foy@thomsonreuters.c m)