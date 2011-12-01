NEW DELHI Dec 1 Maruti Suzuki, India's top car maker, expects its Manesar plant in north India to run at full capacity by January, producing 800 cars a day, Chairman R.C. Bhargava said on Thursday.

Maruti, 54.2 percent-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , was hit by a labour strike at the key plant in Haryana state. The labour unrest had led to a total production loss of about 83,000 cars, or almost $500 million in lost output.

Earlier on Thursday, Maruti posted an 18.5 percent drop in sales for November.

Mayank Pareek, Maruti's head of marketing and sales, said market conditions continue to be "extremely sluggish". (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)