Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, beat estimates with a smaller-than-expected 3 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit, its third consecutive quarterly slide on sluggish sales growth and tighter margins.

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T), has had a year to forget after labour strikes and an industry-wide demand slowdown hit sales and dragged down profits as rising input prices and a weaker rupee increased costs.

The company said profit fell to 6.40 billion rupees in the January to March quarter from 6.80 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 17.2 percent to 114.86 billion rupees.

Analysts expected net profit of 5.64 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

