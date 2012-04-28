BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
April 28 Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, beat estimates with a smaller-than-expected 3 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit, its third consecutive quarterly slide on sluggish sales growth and tighter margins.
Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , has had a year to forget after labour strikes and an industry-wide demand slowdown hit sales and dragged down profits as rising input prices and a weaker rupee increased costs.
The company said profit fell to 6.40 billion rupees in the January to March quarter from 6.80 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 17.2 percent to 114.86 billion rupees.
Analysts expected net profit of 5.64 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ed Lane)
