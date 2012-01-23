Jan 23 Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, reported a bigger-than-expected 63.6 percent fall in quarterly net profit as high interest rates and rising fuel costs hit demand for cars in Asia's third-largest economy.

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , saw sales plunge 28 percent in the December quarter, because of a slowdown in small-car sales -- its key product -- while recovering from labour unrest last summer.

The company said profit fell to 2.06 billion rupees ($40.93 million) in the quarter from 5.65 billion rupees a year earlier, while sales fell to 76.6 billion rupees from 92.8 billion rupees.

Analysts expected net profit of 2.35 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 50.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy)