NEW DELHI Jan 5 The slowdown in sales of cars in India is "short and temporary", Shinzo Nakanishi, chief executive and managing director of Maruti Suzuki, the country's top carmaker, said on Thursday.

India's car sales, which grew 30 percent in the year that ended in March 2011, are expected to be flat in the current financial year, an industry body said last month, as high interest rates and rising input costs bite. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)