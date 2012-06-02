A worker adjusts the windscreen wipers of a parked Alto car at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI The country's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) is to invest 40 billion rupees to set up a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat, raising its total capacity to 2 million units by 2015-16.

The company has signed an agreement with the government of Gujarat to buy land to set up a new manufacturing facility, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Maruti Suzuki estimates it will generate employment for more than 2,000 people.

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. (7269.T) on Friday, reported a 5 percent fall in its monthly vehicles sales in May.

