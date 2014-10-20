Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - Auto stocks gain, as removal of price controls on diesel is seen helping demand for cars.
Removal of price controls comes as oil prices have slumped.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) gains 2.2 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) is up 0.5 percent.
Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS) up 2 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
MUMBAI India's IRB InvIT Fund is seeking to raise as much as 46.5 billion rupees ($723.6 million) in an initial public offering next week, kicking off the first-ever listing of an infrastructure investment trust in the country.