Police and firefighters are seen at the Maruti Suzuki's plant after a clash in Manesar, located in Haryana, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, will make 150 cars a day at its riot-hit plant in Manesar when it restarts production at the factory on August 21, the company chairman said on Thursday.

Maruti will deploy 100 security guards at the factory, in addition to 500 armed police provided by the Haryana state government, to ensure safety, chairman R.C. Bhargava said.

The 550,000 vehicles-a-year factory in Manesar in north India, where the unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) makes its best-selling Swift hatchback, has been idle since the deadly July 18 clash between workers and management which cost the company tens of millions of dollars in lost output.

