NEW DELHI Dec 1 Maruti Suzuki, India's top car maker, may raise prices after December, its head of marketing and sales Mayank Pareek told reporters on Thursday, without elaborating.

Last month, Maruti had raised prices of its diesel car models.

Earlier, Pareek said market conditions continue to be "extremely sluggish". (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)