UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
Oct 28 India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd beat analyst estimates by nearly tripling its quarterly net profit, helped by cost cuts and a positive foreign exchange impact.
The profit jumped mainly because Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's Manesar factory suffered a breakdown in labour relations in July last year, which led to a month-long shutdown, a $250 million production loss besides one death and over 100 injuries.
Net profit in the July-September quarter was 6.7 billion rupees ($109 million) compared with 2.27 billion rupees a year earlier. Maruti Suzuki is controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp.
The result also received a boost from the inclusion of the company's recent merger with engine production unit Suzuki Powertrain India Ltd.
The mean estimate of 12 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, was 5.52 billion rupees. ($1 = 61.5950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Prateek Chatterjee)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.