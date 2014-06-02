June 2 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in May:

May 2014 May 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 100,925 84,677 19.2 DOMESTIC SALES 90,560 77,821 16.4 PASSENGER CARS 74,536 66,342 12.4 EXPORTS 10,365 6,856 51.2 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest car maker by sales. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)