Jan 2 Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, said December sales stood at 92,161 vehicles, down 7 percent from a year ago, local media reported on Monday.

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , has seen sales hit by months of labour unrest last year. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)