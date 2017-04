A worker is reflected on the body of a Maruti Suzuki car as he locks the door of another car at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) shares up 4.2 percent after earlier marking a record high of 2,563.75 rupees as the company said it sold 112,773 units in June, higher than some analyst expectations of about 100,000 units.

Sales in June have been good due to the extension of excise duty benefits despite the closure of a plant for one week for maintenance, traders add.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)