A worker is reflected on the body of a Maruti Suzuki car as he locks the door of another car at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Maruti Suzuki Ltd(MRTI.NS) shares closed 1.2 percent lower on Tuesday after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed penalties on carmakers.

Maruti is seen most impacted after being fined 4.7 billion rupees ($77.7 million).

Though the amount is less than the 13.46-billion-rupee fine for Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS), traders say Maruti is more geared towards domestic economy than others.

Tata Motors ended up 0.84 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) fell 0.79 percent after being fined 2.92 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)