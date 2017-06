A worker checks the door of a parked Alto car at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in carmaker Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) gain 1.8 percent on rising hopes the auto maker will announce a resumption of production at its Manesar plant.

Speculation the auto maker could make an announcement as early as Monday is driving up the shares, traders say.

The plant in Manesar has been shut since mid-July following a violent clash between workers and management.