US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
NEW DELHI, June 6 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , the country's biggest car maker, said it expected a saving of about 105 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) over 15 years by entering into a contract manufacturing agreement with parent Suzuki Motor Corp.
In January, Suzuki said it plans to build a wholly-owned car plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat that will supply exclusively to Maruti. The plan has met with resistance from some of Maruti's large Indian shareholders.
Maruti, pending shareholder approval, plans to enter into a contract manufacturing agreement with Suzuki for 15 years, which can mutually be extended by another 15 years, it said in a presentation, a copy of which it filed to the stock exchanges.
Suzuki will invest a total of about 185 billion rupees to build the plant that would eventually have a capacity of 1.5 million cars, Maruti said on Friday. ($1 = 59.3100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487