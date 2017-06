A worker cleans a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car as he is being reflected on a car at the company's stock yard at Sanand in Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) says its board has appointed Kenichi Ayukawa as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in place of Shinzo Nakanishi. The appointment is with effect from April 1.

Source text: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 15, 2013, has appointed Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in place of Mr. Shinzo Nakanishi with effect from April 01, 2013, on the latter having attained the age of retirement.