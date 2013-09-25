A worker cleans a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car as he is being reflected on a car at the company's stock yard at Sanand in Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS), India's biggest carmaker by market share, said it was likely to raise vehicle prices by up to 10,000 rupees in early October, following similar increases by other automakers.

Carmakers, including Hyundai Motor's (005380.KS) India unit and Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS), have recently said they would raise prices on the back of higher input costs and a weaker rupee.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)